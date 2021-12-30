We're setting up to end 2021 on a quiet note, but it looks like we're in for a wintry blast to kick off 2022 on Saturday!
Weather Alerts
DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 9:00 AM for Gratiot County. Other areas may be added overnight, and you can check to see if you are included here.
Tonight
Skies will remain cloudy for tonight, but our weather will remain quiet overall. The only thing we'll need to keep an eye out for will be patchy fog settling in, some of which may be locally dense. Temperatures starting mostly in the upper 20s on Thursday evening will slowly climb toward the mid 30s by daybreak. The milder air rolling over the snow pack will allow the fog to settle in, so visibility may vary from place to place. Use caution if traveling overnight into Friday morning.
New Year's Eve
We'll wrap up 2021 on a quiet, and slightly milder note here in Mid-Michigan! Morning fog will clear out by midday, but clouds will remain prevalent. Like the last two days, we may manage a few peeks of sunshine here and there, but don't bank on a whole lot. Even with the clouds though, temperatures will get a nice bump to around 40 degrees in the afternoon, making for a more comfortable end to the year.
The only hitch in the works for New Year's Eve, may come with a few light showers and some spotty drizzle late Friday evening. Still, with just about all events being indoors, the weather won't get in the way of your celebrations! Temperatures will take a dip into the mid 30s around midnight, and will dip to the upper 20s later on.
New Year's Day
January won't waste any time hitting us with some wintry weather, as we face a winter storm on New Year's Day. We'll see an area of low pressure track across the Ohio Valley Saturday afternoon in Sunday morning, keeping us on the colder, northern end of the storm. This will overwhelmingly be a snow event for us, some some rain may mix in at the onset as precipitation breaks out after 3:00 PM Saturday along I-69. Snow will continue through Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop out of the mid 30s and into the upper teens. The system will then track east of the region by Sunday afternoon, leaving behind some clearing and a few possible lake effect snow showers.
This is looking like a significant snowfall for all of us here in Mid-Michigan, with the higher amounts favoring the southern half of the area. We're looking at 3"-5" of snow across the Thumb, along the I-69 corridor and northward to around Alma and Saginaw. 1"-3" is expected for the rest of the region. The exact track of the storm will be a major player here, so we could see those zones shift in the system jogs farhter north or south. Stay tuned to TV5 for updates over the next couple of days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
