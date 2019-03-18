Following some sun on Monday morning, clouds and some showers developed during the afternoon. Those will become scarce overnight, with the final day of Winter setting up to take it easy on us.
Current Weather Alerts
Flood Warnings still remain in place for the Saginaw, Rifle, and Maple rivers.
For more specific information on each river, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
A final cluster of light snow showers over the Thumb will depart out to Lake Huron after midnight. High pressure sliding east through Illinois and Indiana will help to clear out our skies, with just a few stray clouds from time to time into Tuesday morning.
Low temperatures will settle in the low to mid 20s, with just a light WSW wind at 4-8 mph.
Tuesday
Another pleasant day will be in store throughout the day on Tuesday. High pressure centered to the south will be influencing our weather pattern greatly.
Expect partly cloudy to last with a good amount of sunshine once again.
Temperatures will be a notch warmer than Monday. Expect highs to reach into the mid 40s. A breeze from the west southwest at 5-10 mph will help to advect milder air into Mid-Michigan.
More good news is wet weather chances look limited moving forward into the rest of the week, which should help our flooding situation around parts of the region.
