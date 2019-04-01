Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend and we wish you the best for a wonderful week ahead.
Starting off the month of April we will be featuring sunshine with slightly below average temperatures.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
We are starting this new work week with mostly sunny skies. Grab the sunglasses before you venture outdoors today. Cloud cover will gradually build in later this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 40s.
Winds for today are sustained at 5 to 15 mph from the southwest. This is helping to bring in that warmer air flow.
Clouds will continue to increase so expect mostly cloudy skies to carry us into the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the middle and lower 30s.
