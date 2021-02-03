Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. Welcome to the halfway point!
It was a beautiful Tuesday and more of the same can be expected for your Wednesday. We should enjoy plenty of sun again today, but soak it up while you can! Our next round of winter weather quickly arrives Thursday evening with plenty of cold to follow.
Today & Tonight
As you head out for the morning commute, it doesn't look like you'll run into too many issues for the morning drive today. Temperatures are pretty similar to the last few days in the teens and 20s under mostly clear skies, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.
Sunshine should carry us through the entire daylight period on Wednesday, with any lake-effect clouds in the Thumb this morning expected to thin out. High temperatures should respond nicely to the sun, landing right around the lower to middle 30s this afternoon.
Dry weather should hold right through this evening with an increasing cloud trend overnight. Our lows on Thursday morning should largely settle in the teens.
Thursday - Friday System
Your Thursday morning commute should be just fine and it looks like we'll be dry much of the day. However, things will be changing quickly during the evening hours as our next system is set to arrive.
While we will need to keep an eye on the arrival of this system since it will be close to the evening drive, with plenty of dry air from the beautiful day today and much of tomorrow, we may be able to get through at least the late afternoon, early evening drives before things pick up late in the evening.
Mixing potential with some of the snow is something we're watching, but with every round of new data coming in, it appears we'll see mostly snow out of this system. Mixing is still possible, especially to the south, but snow should be around most of the time.
Snow will be at its most consistent Thursday night and early Friday morning, before pulling away during the late morning hours Friday. Winter Weather Advisories will likely be issued by tomorrow morning.
Early snowfall totals seem to suggest between 1-4" from the Tri-Cities into the Thumb and southward, with 2-5" in our northern counties. It's important to emphasize there's still plenty of time to get better data, so we will adjust these totals as necessary over the next 24 hours. Any mixing potential, or lack thereof, could add/subtract these totals in spots.
In addition to the slippery roads, we'll have some other things to keep an eye on after our system departs.
Gusty winds will be the most noticeable, with our westerly turning wind gusts early Friday potentially exceeding 40 miles per hour at times (30-40 miles per hour looks common). This could cause any snow to blow around, working against some of our clean up efforts on the road.
Coming along with that, will be some brutal wind chills thanks to our falling temperatures on Friday. We'll likely start out in the 30s at midnight Friday, before entering the teens during the afternoon and evening. Wind chills will likely fall to the single digits, possibly even below zero at times Friday night.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
