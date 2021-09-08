Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your Wednesday is getting off to a good start. Our thoughts this morning are with those who have been impacted by yesterday's storms. Here's to some quieter weather today!
Today
The cold front responsible for yesterday's storms is now off to our east, and we've actually had skies clear out as air sinks behind it. Due to that, there is some patchy fog this morning as you head out the door. Temperatures are refreshing though with upper 50s up north and lower 60s for the Tri-Cities and south. The fog will burn off as the sun begins rising this morning.
This afternoon, there will be a few spotty showers as a surface trough moves through Mid-Michigan. This will be nothing compared to yesterday, just a few nuisance showers. Many will not see any rain today. Just keep tabs on our Interactive Radar right here!
Highs today will only manage the upper 60s north, with lower and middle 70s as you head south through the TV5 counties. It will also be a breezy day with a west wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Tonight
A stray shower or two is possible tonight, with the better chance being north and west, but otherwise we'll have partly cloudy skies. Lows will settle into the lower 50s and upper 40s as Tuesday's system continues to depart. There will be some patchy fog in the morning for the coolest and clearest spots. The wind will also subside to only 5 to 10 mph out of the west northwest.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
