Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has the latest First Warn 5 forecast!

Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan!  The skies were quite busy yesterday afternoon, but today's forecast is much quieter.  More rain returns tonight, but nothing on the severe level.  Let's break down the forecast!

(Also, a summary of Saturday's severe weather is available right here)

Afternoon

More comfortable conditions are in the cards this afternoon as our humidity level continues to fall!  Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon, but it will be a more comfortable warmth than what we've experienced this week.  Mostly sunny skies will also dominate this afternoon, before our next round of showers and thunderstorms come in tonight.

Highs Today

Highs Today

Tonight

The onset of any activity will be around midnight tonight, starting in our western counties near Clare.  The showers will move northwest to southeast through our middle counties along US-10, with some moderate showers around the Tri-Cities by your morning drive-time.

Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight

Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight

Lows will be comfortable in the upper 50s near 60, and the wind will remain light out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Lows Tonight

Lows Tonight

Monday

We dry out with a brief period of sunshine at 9AM, continuing until lunch.  More pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity will pick up in the afternoon through your dinnertime.  The original round of showers and storms from the overnight will total to around 0.1 to 0.2 inches, although some localized areas could see up to 0.3 to 0.4 inches.  

Rain Totals

Rain Totals

Highs will be lower than this weekend in the upper 70s.  Those highs will depend largely on the duration of sunshine, cloud coverage, and any rain that falls.

Highs Monday

Highs Monday

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.