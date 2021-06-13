Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! The skies were quite busy yesterday afternoon, but today's forecast is much quieter. More rain returns tonight, but nothing on the severe level. Let's break down the forecast!
Afternoon
More comfortable conditions are in the cards this afternoon as our humidity level continues to fall! Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon, but it will be a more comfortable warmth than what we've experienced this week. Mostly sunny skies will also dominate this afternoon, before our next round of showers and thunderstorms come in tonight.
Tonight
The onset of any activity will be around midnight tonight, starting in our western counties near Clare. The showers will move northwest to southeast through our middle counties along US-10, with some moderate showers around the Tri-Cities by your morning drive-time.
Lows will be comfortable in the upper 50s near 60, and the wind will remain light out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
We dry out with a brief period of sunshine at 9AM, continuing until lunch. More pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity will pick up in the afternoon through your dinnertime. The original round of showers and storms from the overnight will total to around 0.1 to 0.2 inches, although some localized areas could see up to 0.3 to 0.4 inches.
Highs will be lower than this weekend in the upper 70s. Those highs will depend largely on the duration of sunshine, cloud coverage, and any rain that falls.
