After a few days of cold weather to kick off November, we're going to be treated to some Spring-like warmth over the weekend!
Tonight
Skies will vary from partly to mostly cloudy this evening and tonight, but just like on Thursday, we will not need to worry about any rain or snow showers. We'll remain on the cooler side, but not as cold as the past few nights. Lows will dip into the low and mid 30s for most of us, with a light southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday & Sunday
Skies may be briefly mostly cloudy in places early Saturday morning, but we should see clouds thin out a bit as the day goes along with plenty of sunshine expected for the start of the weekend.
High temperatures will warm up a bit more than Friday, with the lower and middle 50s expected to be the landing spot.
Skies will remain partly to mostly clear during the overnight, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Sunday features even more sunshine and some of the warmest temperatures we'll see over the next seven days. We should warm up nicely into the upper 50s to low 60s, with no threat of any wet weather to close out the weekend.
On another note, don't forget to turn the clocks back one hour on Saturday night! Daylight Saving Time comes to end making the sunset earlier, yet giving us an extra hour of sunlight in the morning.
Be sure to take advantage and have a wonderful and safe weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
