The early hint of Fall of the last few days was quickly replaced by Summer warmth on Thursday. It looks like it's back for the long haul too!
Tonight
We'll be treated to mostly sunny skies through sunset this evening, with a very small chance for a pop-up shower along and north of M-55. That slim shower chance stemming from a cold front draped across the Upper Peninsula, which could allow a shower or two to break away toward the south.
The overwhelming majority of us will remain dry, with some scattered high clouds drifting through our skies overnight. Lows will hold in the low 60s, with a light WSW wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday
High pressure to our south and a cold front to our north will continue to duke it out on Friday, and to our benefit once again. High pressure bubbling back toward the north will help to keep any showers at bay, lending to another day of mostly sunny skies.
The hot Summer temperatures will march on too, with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Humidity will remain at comfortable levels, with a WSW wind at 5-10 mph.
Clear skies continue on Friday night, with lows again pegged for the low 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
