Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far.
After a day of sunshine and mild temperatures, big changes are on the way for Friday.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening temperatures will continue to drop through the 50s with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be sticking around this evening, sustained at 10 to 20 mph from the northwest direction. That wind once again will cause some flood concerns near the lakeshore. With that said Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued from tonight through 5:00 AM Saturday.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and lower 30s, making frost a possibility once again.
Friday
High temperatures on Friday will be much cooler. We're calling for the 40s to return.
Added to the already cool air mass, snow showers will be possible going through Friday as a disturbance drops through the area. We are not looking at major accumulations, but a dusting out on the grassy surfaces will be possible.
Another issue will be frost and freeze concerns Friday night through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Watches starting Friday night lasting through Saturday morning. Check your location here.
Stay warm, everyone!
