Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! It's going to be a hot one today! Temperatures will be into the 90s with a good deal of sunshine. It is going to be breezy though. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Weather Alert
RED FLAG WARNING in effect until 8:00 PM today for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, CLARE, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect from 8:00 AM today until 8:00 PM Sunday for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, CLARE, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON.
Today
Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the majority of the day today. We will see a slight uptick in clouds this afternoon, but it will still be very bright out there. High temperatures will easily reach the upper 80s and the 90 degree mark this afternoon. The lake breeze will be washed out by the stronger southwest wind today, so shoreline residents will see 80 degree readings today. That breeze will be between 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 at times. The hot, dry, and breezy conditions combine to create an elevated fire danger, which is where we are seeing the Fire Weather Watches issued above.
Tonight
The wind subsides to 5 to 10 mph tonight, but we still stay warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly clear as well.
Sunday
The heat returns again, but even out-does Saturday by a couple of degrees. Expect low 90s around much of the area, with 80s along the lakeshore again. The lake breeze will again not be very pronounced thanks to another day of a stiff southwest wind. Wind speeds will be between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.
This Upcoming Week
Humidity levels will increase as dew points bump up into the upper 60s/near 70 by Monday and Tuesday as a swath of moisture is pulled into Mid-Michigan. The moisture combined with sunshine and heat does pose the possibility for convection, giving us the chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Although this wouldn't break our drought, we could still use the rain. We'll keep you updated through the rest of the weekend!
