Seems like Spring has completely abandoned us for the time-being. Record cold on Wednesday morning gave way to another round of wintry precipitation during the afternoon and evening, and a return to normal still looks to be down for the count.
Overnight
A band of heavier rain and snow that proved enough to put a slushy coating of snow down on grassy surfaces along I-69, will depart the region after midnight. Replacing it will be a more scattered regime of rain and snow showers, as an area of low pressure skirts the southwest corner of the state. Some of the mixed showers overnight could be on the heavier side, so an additional slushy coating cannot be ruled out elsewhere.
Temperatures will come to a stop in the mid 30s for most of us, with an east wind at 5-10 mph.
Thursday
Still very little in the way of Spring weather as we head into Thursday. As the overnight low pressure system departs the region, we'll grab a temporary reprieve from the rain and snow showers through about midday. This period will really only serve as a handoff between disturbances, so don't expect to see any breaks of sun, unfortunately.
A second low pressure system will lift into the lower Ohio Valley on Thursday afternoon, sparking a new round of scattered showers. This time however, temperatures both at the surface and aloft will be warm enough to keep precipitation entirely in the liquid category. That said, don't expect it to be a warm day as high will be remanded to the low 40s.
Adding some additional discomfort to the chill will be an increase in the easterly winds. Ramping up to 10-20 mph, the winds will help to pull a wave of damp air in from Lake Huron, lending to a raw feeling in the air. Keep clam and layer on!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.