Friday brought us the long-awaited return of warm temperatures, and plentiful sunshine. Can we keep it going over the weekend?
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will becoming increasingly cloudy again overnight. This, the result of a developing NE wind pull cool and damp air inland from Lake Huron. Low clouds will overtake most of the skies by daybreak, possibly accompanied by some patchy fog near Saginaw Bay and the Lake Huron shoreline.
Temperatures will wind up right around average for mid-May, dipping to the middle and upper 40s.
The Weekend
The first half of the weekend won't be quite as warm as Friday, but it will still be a beautiful day and easily the nicest of the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning to give way to sunnier conditions in the afternoon as the stronger late-May sun burns off some of the clouds.
We will be dealing with a stronger NE wind at 10-15 mph, as high pressure begins to shift northeast of the region. This will result in cooler highs in the 60s for most inland areas, and 50s closer to Lake Huron. Still comfortable of course, but not quite the 70s!
Clouds will go back on the increase on Saturday night ahead of our next storm system. Scattered showers will begin to develop after 3:00 AM, setting the stage for a soggy Sunday. Lows Saturday night in the upper 40s.
Showers and thunderstorms will hit us in waves on Sunday, producing heavy downpours and gusty winds at times. Severe weather is not expected, but you'll want to remain weather aware all the same! Highs will remain cooler, with persistent east winds limiting us to the low 60s, and 50s near Lake Huron.
Stay warm, everyone!
