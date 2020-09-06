As the holiday weekend continues, our weather is set to take a rough and tumble turn overnight.
Overnight
Strong thunderstorms will continue to track eastward overnight, producing torrential downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. The storms could still become severe, but flooding is becoming the primary concern where heavy rain repeatedly tracks over the same areas. Stay alert to water levels in your area, and remain especially cautious if traveling overnight!
Thunderstorms will begin to wind down after 3:00 AM, with a few stray showers lingering through daybreak. It will remain a breezy night outside of the storms. Southerly winds will increase to 15-25 mph, with gusts approaching 35 mph at times. Lows will settle in the low 60s by morning.
Labor Day
Fortunately, these storms will clear out in time for us to enjoy some nicer conditions to end the holiday weekend. Isolated showers may linger through mid-morning, but clouds will begin to decrease as we move into Monday afternoon. While breezy, we'll have some perfect weather for your outdoor plans with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph, occasionally gusting a little higher.
Enjoy the sun on Labor Day, because we're in for some more unsettled weather for the middle of the week!
Stay warm, everyone!
