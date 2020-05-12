Despite another cold start, Wednesday was quite the beauty across Mid-Michigan. Now, we brace for a round of showers and thunderstorms.
Overnight
Clouds will continue to increase overnight as a storm system emerges from the Rockies. Leftover dry air from our departing high-pressure system will fend off any rain that tries to develop before 5:00 AM, but we will see rain develop right around sunrise.
More exciting is the fact that this will be the first night without a frost or freeze in the better part of a week, with lows only dropping to the mid 40s. Winds will turn southeast at 6-12 mph.
Thursday
Widespread rain and possibly a few thunderstorms will greet us right out the door on Thursday morning, with some of the rain coming down heavily at times. Have your rain gear at the ready and be prepared for a wet drive if you will be on the road. Much of the steadier rain will come to an end shortly after lunchtime, but hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will persist into Thursday evening. Temperatures will remain mild despite the rain, reaching the lot to mid 60s in most locations.
There is a chance for a few isolated storms to become severe on Thursday, possibly producing gusty winds and hail. Areas south of Saginaw Bay have been placed under a marginal risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Make sure to stay tuned to TV5 on-air and online throughout the day for updates.
