More summerlike weather on Friday, when highs again topped the middle and upper 80s. Don't expect the warm weather to ease up much over the weekend, either!
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will continue this evening, but we'll keep the threat of any showers out of the mix until about 3:00 AM. That's when a wave of showers will be nudged east by a frontal system over the Dakotas, breaking away from the steady stream of moisture that has been riding north out of the Gulf of Mexico all week. We're not talking about soaking rains here, but a few heavier downpours will be possible as showers spread across the region into Saturday morning.
Temperatures will remain warm once again, with lows only dropping into the mid 60s. Southwesterly winds will remain light at 5-10 mph, with dew points in the 50s keeping things a bit muggy by May standards.
Saturday
Enjoying the hot weather? We'll be keeping it around to kick off the weekend! Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will track southeast through Mid-Michigan on Saturday morning, so you may want to hold off on any outdoor activities until lunchtime. Clouds will decrease a bit during the afternoon, and while there will still be the chance for a pop-up shower or storm, activity will be much more isolated if it even develops at all.
Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s yet again, pumped along by a westerly wind at 5-10 mph. Dew points climbing into the low 60s will make things slightly muggier, but not too uncomfortable.
Skies will remain partly cloudy on Saturday night, with lows in the mid 60s. Breezier too, with WSW winds increasing to 10-15 mph.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy skies will resume for Sunday, and we'll pick up a better chance for scattered thunderstorms after lunchtime. Even so, the day is looking nice overall with highs easing back slightly to the mid 80s. No shortage of summerlike conditions this weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
