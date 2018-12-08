We've been looking forward to the weekend for a number of reasons, not the least of which was the promise of sunnier skies! Mother Nature kept to that promise on Saturday, and these brighter conditions are in no hurry to leave.
Tonight
Pretty straightforward for our Saturday night. Mostly clear and cold thanks to high pressure parked over northern Indiana. Lows by morning will settle into the middle and upper teens, but with very little in the way of a wind chill this time around. Stay alert for isolated icy patches on the roads!
Sunday
We'll keep a good thing going for the second half of the weekend. High pressure will remain in control, treating us to another round of partly to mostly sunny skies throughout our Sunday. Temperatures will also inch slightly higher, topping off in the mid 30s.
Temps hovering near normal during the day will continue to do the same on Sunday night, as lows level out in the low 20s under partly cloudy skies.
Early Next Week
We'll put Sunday's weather on repeat early next week. High pressure will take its time sliding east, keeping us locked in under partly to mostly sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday. Temps will also hold the level, with both days seeing highs in the mid 30s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.