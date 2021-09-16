Beautiful weather from Thursday keeps on rolling as we head toward the weekend!
Tonight
Clear skies will continue overnight as high pressure holds firm just east of the region. With a light south-southeasterly wind in place though, lows will not be quite as cool as they were on Wednesday night. Most of us will wind up in the mid 50s by morning. Patchy fog will again be possible closer to sunrise.
Friday
We'll get the final weekend of Summer rolling on Friday with another round of gorgeous weather! Mostly sunny skies will run throughout the day, with high temperatures taking a warmer turn to the low 80s. An approaching cold front will begin to push some clouds into our skies during the evening, but spotty showers associated with the front look like they will hold off until well after sunset.
Those spotty showers on Friday night may be accompanied by a stray thunderstorm as the cold front sweeps south across the state, but severe weather is NOT expected this time around. Lows Friday night in the upper 50s.
Weekend Trending Cooler, But Still Warm & Largely Dry
Early in the week, it looked like we were in for a significant warm up this weekend. And while it will still be warm, especially on Sunday, we're not expecting it to be quite as hot as it looked. Depending on your preferences, that may come as good news!
Highs on Saturday should be cooler than Sunday, with lower and middle 70s following a weak cold frontal passage during the morning.
That cold front could lead to a few showers late Friday night and very early Saturday morning, but those should be very light and not all that widespread. Odds are in your favor that you won't see a shower at all.
We still expect warm temperatures on Sunday as we see winds turn a bit more southerly once again. Highs for most should be right around the low 80s with plenty of sunshine all day long.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.