Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
After ending out the week with showers and strong thunderstorms, a much nicer weekend is in store as we wrap up August!
Here's the latest forecast.
Sunday
A similarly refreshing air mass remains in place on Sunday.
Expect partly cloudy to at times mostly sunny skies for the second half of the weekend.
Our only caveat will be the chance for a few isolated lake effect showers sneaking into the Thumb.
Highs trending pretty well below average in the low 70s! If the humid conditions kept you inside most of the week, that will not be a problem for the weekend!
Winds will take more of a northerly direction and not as strong as Saturday; around 5-10 mph.
Staying dry to end out the weekend.
Lows tonight will land in the low to mid 50s.
Next Week
Starting a new week dry. Partly to mostly sunny skies will carry into Monday. Highs get a slight boost back into the upper 70s.
The best chances for any rain return by mid-week.
Most of Tuesday is trending dry. Best chance for rain on Tuesday will be into the later afternoon and evening hours.
Rain chances continue into Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs by mid-week don't increase too much. Only near 80 as we welcome in September.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
