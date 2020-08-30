Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After a much nicer weekend to wrap up August, temperatures slowly increase into next week along with some small rain chances for mid-week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
A similarly refreshing air mass will remains in place to end the weekend.
Expect partly cloudy to at times mostly sunny skies going into the later evening hours. Sunset tonight will occur around 8:14 PM.
Conditions are expected to stay dry with no precipitation to end the weekend.
Lows tonight will land in the low to mid 50s.
Next Week
Starting a new week dry. Partly to mostly sunny skies will carry into Monday. Highs get a slight boost back into the upper 70s near 80.
The best chances for any rain return by mid-week.
Most of Tuesday is trending dry. A stray shower or two is possible early on. Better chances for rain on Tuesday will be into the later afternoon and evening hours.
Rain chances continue into Wednesday morning and again throughout Thursday.
Highs by mid-week don't increase too much. Only near 80 as we welcome in September.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
