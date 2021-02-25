Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point. You've made it to the second half.
After being stuck in the freezer the last few weeks, it's been nice to thaw out a bit the last few days, and it's been nice to have that process occur gradually without much wet weather to go along with that. Despite a small cool down today, temperatures will largely remain above average into next week, and we'll have some sunshine in the mix the next few days.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you shouldn't run into any issues beyond any roads that may have iced back over from the continued snow melt yesterday. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s this morning, with a minor wind chill as winds have backed off a bit overnight.
Skies will start the day fairly clear with plenty of sun, but we do expect and increase in cloud cover as the day goes along. We're not expecting the sun to completely disappear, but don't be surprised to see mostly cloudy skies make an appearance from time to time.
High temperatures will be a bit cooler today and are expected to land in the middle and upper 30s, but with the over achievement we've seen on temperatures the last few days, 40 wouldn't be a complete shock. Winds will be out of the west southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
A few snow showers (possibly mixed with a few rain drops) will be possible this afternoon and evening, but aren't expected to cause too much trouble as they'll be fighting some dry air. The best chances will be north of US-10, with lower chances as you go south of there.
Dry weather should take back over later this evening and overnight. With some cloud cover lingering overnight, lows should remain mostly in the 20s for Friday morning.
Stay warm, everyone!
