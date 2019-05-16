Storms failed to tap into the Summer-like warmth on Thursday, giving us a chance to really enjoy the pleasant conditions. Is there more of the same warmth ahead?
Overnight
Pop-up showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will remain possible until about 2:00 AM, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies as we head toward morning. Any showers or thunderstorms at this point will be the direct result of a cold front cutting south across the state, but the threat of any severe weather is off the table.
Despite a cooler air mass set to roll in behind the front, lows will remain mild. Temps will settle in the low 50s for most locations by daybreak.
Friday
The work week will end on a quiet note on Friday. As Thursday's cold front pulls away from the region, we'll be left with variable clouds and sunshine throughout the day.
Temperatures will scale back from the Summer-like 70s we've been enjoying, but you won't necessarily need to break out an extra layer. Highs Friday afternoon will climb into the low and middle 60s, with just a light NNE wind at 5-10 mph.
