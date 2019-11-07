Arctic air is pouring in across the Great Lakes, putting on course for weather more typical of late-December and January!
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect for HURON County until 10:00 AM.
Overnight
Lake effect snow showers have mostly ended across the region, but the chance does remain for parts of Huron County to pick up some lake effect flakes off the Bay into Friday morning. A fresh dusting on roads will be possible, along with the regionwide chance for patches of ice, so continue to use caution in your travels.
SLIDESHOW: Snow totals for Nov. 7
Outside of any isolated snow showers, skies will remain largely clear into Friday morning. Our first shot of arriving Arctic air will take advantage of that, freeing up temperatures to take a nose dive. Lows around the Tri-Cities and Flint will come to a stop in the low 20s, but middle and upper teens are likely across the Thumb and north and west of Saginaw Bay. westerly winds at 6-12 mph could push wind chills into the single-digits in a few spots.
Friday
Arctic high pressure over the central U.S. will spread east on Friday, allowing some sun to take a firmer position in our skies. Cloud cover will alternate between partly and mostly cloudy at times, but for the vast majority of us, it will be a dry day. The only possible exception will come along M-55 where winds shifting to the west could stir up a few stray flakes early in the afternoon.
It will be a plain cold day otherwise. Normal high temperatures are still up around 50 degrees, but we will not come anywhere near that mark. Expect afternoon highs to only climb into the low 30s, with wind chills occasionally dipping into the 20s.
