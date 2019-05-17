Friday brought us back to how our weather should be behaving in mid-May. It doesn't look like it will be staying on its best behavior for the weekend, though.
Overnight
Clouds will continue to increase overnight as a stalled frontal boundary over Illinois slowly gets on the move. Those clouds will eventually bring some rain in with them, possibly accompanied by some isolated thunderstorms closer to daybreak.
It will be a cool night otherwise, with most lows settling into the middle and upper 40s.
Saturday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue in hit-or-miss fashion for the first half of Saturday, so you may be heading out into some rain if you're getting an early start on your errands. That also means many of us hoping to mow the lawn in the morning will have to wait until at least the afternoon when showers and storms will become more isolated.
Temperatures will run a wide range on Saturday, dependent on the exact arrival of an approaching warm front. Locations along I-69 will be warmest, seeing highs climb into the low and possibly middle 70s. We'll see middle and upper 60s around the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and most of the Thumb, with cooler 50s north of the Bay.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Saturday night along with the chance for a pop-up shower in the unstable air mass. Lows will remain mild in the middle to upper 50s.
Sunday
Sunday is the day of greater concern weatherwise. With Saturday warm front passing east of the region in advance of a powerful low-pressure system, temperatures will undergo another early-Summer surge. Most of us will see the mercury climb into the middle and upper 70s, despite mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. We'll also see dew points climb into the low and middle 60s, making for a downright muggy second half of the weekend.
That's the good news. The bad news is that surge of warmth and humidity will set the stage for two rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first will arrive around midday and will carry on until roughly mid-afternoon. After a brief lull, a second round of storms will roll in early Sunday evening, between 5:00 ad 7:00 PM. Any of the storms we see on Sunday could be strong, but it's this second round that stands the greatest likelihood of producing some severe weather.
Damaging winds will be the greatest threat posed by the storms, but all of the usual suspects will be in play. Expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning to accompany the storms, along with the possibility of some small hail. If you are currently planning anything outdoors on Sunday, you may want to adjust those plans to keep them indoors, or at least be prepared to quickly duck for cover.
Keep it tuned to TV5 throughout the weekend for updates!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
