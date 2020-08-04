Rain has been a welcome and needed occurrence over the past few days, and the cooler temperatures have made for a refreshing break from the hot and humid weather. If you're ready to get back to your regularly-scheduled Summer though, we're about to start heading that way!
Tonight
If you still need to head out to vote or to drop off your ballot this evening, make sure to bring an umbrella with you. Scattered showers will continue for much of the evening, but will finally come to an end after midnight as our slow-moving storm system finally begins to depart the Great Lakes. Skies will clear gradually clear overnight as drier and cooler air filters in.
Temperatures that already have a Fall-like quality about them won't shake that as we move into tonight. Evening temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s will plummet to the low 50s by morning, and a few of us may even wake up in the upper 40s! WNW winds will ease to 4-8 mph.
Wednesday
The middle of the week also marks a turning point for our weather. High pressure over the high Plains will begin to settle in over the region on Wednesday, treating us to a blend of clouds and sunshine. A westerly shift in the winds will pull a bit of moisture in off of Lake Michigan during the afternoon, which could give rise to a stray shower or two before 8:00 PM. Any showers that develop will be light and brief.
Highs will remain below normal, but pleasant as they climb into the mid 70s.
Skies will clear again into Wednesday night along with another round of unseasonably cool conditions. Lows will again settle into the low 50s for most of the region, with the possibility of some upper 40s due to a lack of wind.
That absence of wind may lead to some patchy fog late Wednesday night and into the Thursday morning commute.
