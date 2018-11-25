Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We received pockets of rainfall Saturday, and now for the second half of the weekend expect some wide-spread accumulating snowfall Sunday night into the start of next week.
**Winter Weather Advisories** have been issued for several Mid-Michigan counties. Check out more details for your location through our Weather Alerts page.
We explain the unsettled forecast below!
Sunday
The closeout to the Thanksgiving weekend will start off well enough. Mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions will be the trend into the afternoon. By later this evening and into tonight, we'll be focused on a new storm system that will move in from the Plains towards the Ohio River Valley.
High temperatures today will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon. Wind look to stay on the lighter side out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph.
By the later evening hours, temperatures will take a dive into the lower 30s, and the snow will start to move into Mid-Michigan from the southwest. Some of which could be on the heavier side with snow rates reaching 1-2 inches per hour in isolated areas.
We've posted a graphic for the visual aspect of the latest on what we're thinking for snowfall totals. heaviest accumulation looks to be through the Tr-Cities, back towards the Thumb, and our western counties.
We will continue to keep a close eye on this and will keep you updated. At the very least, be prepared for a significant snowfall Sunday night into Monday, with messy roads and the potential for power outages.
Monday
Snow will still be flying through Monday morning. The morning commute WILL be a mess. Be prepared for some major delays whether you are heading back to work or school or home from the holidays. Temperatures will start off in the upper 20s and low 30s.
The heaviest of the snow will begin to wind down into the afternoon and towards the evening. Snow showers will still be possible especially areas farther east. We finally look to clear out from this system going into Monday night.
High will only be topping off into the low 30s. Winds will be staying breezy throughout the arrival and duration of this system. Expect winds to stay mainly out of the north around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching 25+ mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
