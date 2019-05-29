Warm or average weather has largely eluded us in the month of May, but it looks like it may be getting its act together as we get ready to flip the calendar over to June.
Overnight
After squeaking our some afternoon and evening sun on Wednesday, cloudy will crawl their way back into our skies overnight. Partly cloudy skies around midnight will lean closer to overcast by daybreak, with another round of patchy fog settling in.
Lows will remain mild, and slightly muggy in the mid 50s.
Thursday
Patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies will kick off another day on Thursday. Stay alert on the drive to work for rapid changes in visibility, until the fog lifts after mid-morning. Along with the dissipating fog, clouds will begin to break up into the afternoon. Expect another round of afternoon and evening sun, just like we enjoyed on Wednesday.
There is a catch, though. With a warm front hovering just south of the region, and a disturbance running along it near the southern Michigan border, isolated showers and even a stray thunderstorm will be possible. Best chances will fall south of Saginaw Bay, but everyone should be keeping an eye on the skies. Highs will wind up warmer in the low to mid 70s!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
