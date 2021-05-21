Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We've made it to the last day of the workweek ... the weekend is in sight! It's another warm Friday and summerlike conditions are still ahead this weekend. Let's get into the forecast!
Today
Hopefully you're not too tired of this stretch of Summer weather in May, because it's still showing no signs of letting up today and this weekend. With a ridge of high pressure continuing to expand across the eastern United States, we'll look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s today. While it will still feel a little muggy, humidity levels will remain comfortable overall. Southwesterly winds will help out too at 10 to 20 mph.
A plume of moisture will continue to pump northward out of the Gulf of Mexico, allowing clouds to continue spreading east across the Great Lakes. This will lead to another round of mostly cloudy skies, with some occasional breaks of sunshine. Your Friday will be dry though, with shower chances holding off until tonight.
Tonight
Those mostly cloudy skies will continue on Friday night, but we'll add the chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm in the late overnight hours. These will last into Friday morning.
Another mild night is in store too with temperatures in the mid 60s for most!
This Weekend
The warmth carries over into the weekend too! You could do your June or July weekend activities this weekend with upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday!
The showers and thunderstorms from early Saturday morning could linger into Saturday afternoon, but still expect dry periods in between. There are chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday as well, also with some dry time in between. Overall, a warm weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
