Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we wish you a great week ahead.
We had a beautiful and warm weekend featuring plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 60s for most. Today will be another day with sunshine for the afternoon with high temperatures climbing in the 60s and lower 70s. Enjoy it because we're expecting a cool down in the extended forecast.
We break down your forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Clouds are here as we start our Monday morning. By lunchtime you can expect clouds to be breaking up. We will be under partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky conditions by 3PM.
It'll stay breezy today with winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph from the west.
Temperatures will continue to stay very warm this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 60s to lower 70s. 70s will most likely happen in our southern communities.
Clouds will move back in for the late evening hours, and that's ahead of a small disturbance which will roll through the region around midnight tonight. That disturbance will bring the chance for some showers past midnight tonight, impacting our Tuesday morning commute.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 40s.
