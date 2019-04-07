Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
Temperatures will warm up nicely this weekend, but we can't promise we'll keep the rain away the entire time.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Today's odds for rain are a bit intimidating on the 7-Day forecast, but don't let that be an indicator for the entire day.
The best rain chances will be during the second half of the day, arriving mainly in the evening hours. While we're starting to see some consistency with that timing, best chances are looking around 5-6 PM.
Data and models have been hinting at a few embedded thunderstorms into Sunday evening. While nothing is looking severe at this point, the chance for a few rumbles of thunder with some heavier downpours look to be in the cards.
With the later arrival of rain on Sunday, temperatures should be able to reach the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the entire day.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will drop down into the low 50s.
Monday
Some lingering showers from the night before look to last only into the early morning hours before exiting the region.
Skies look to break up a bit into the second half of the day bringing some sunshine for the afternoon.
Temperatures will continue to stay very warm, highs look to once again reach into the mid 60s for most.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.