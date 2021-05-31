Temperatures finally returned to average on Memorial Day, making for a comfortable end to the holiday weekend. Temperatures will stay warm into the start of June on Tuesday!
Tonight
We'll settle into a period of overcast skies this evening, but no need to worry about any wet weather coming along with the clouds. High pressure over Ohio will continue to push back against a cold front over Wisconsin, keeping rain out of the area and leading to some clearing again as we head toward daybreak. Lows will remain comfortably cool around 50 degrees.
Tuesday
With the cold front to our west falling apart, some leftover instability will roll in over the state on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, and that instability may set off a few isolated showers after 3:00 PM. Keep an eye on the sky, but don't expect any major disruption to Tuesday activities. Highs will turn a little warmer, but will remain pleasant in the upper 70s.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue on Tuesday night, with lows in the low 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
