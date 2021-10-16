Good Saturday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a good day so far as fall-like conditions have transpired around the area. Some have seen spotty lake effect showers, but that's essentially the last of rain chances around Mid-Michigan for a good while.
Tonight
Once the lake effect activity tapers off late this evening, clouds will be on the decrease through the overnight! This is all from a trough of low pressure departing the Great Lakes. This trough is what brought the showery end to the week. Clearing skies will allow temperatures to plummet to the lower 40s tonight, though. There could possibly be an upper 30s reading in our communities farthest north as well. The breezy wind from the daytime will slow to 5 to 10 mph out of the west.
Sunday
A change of pattern comes in Sunday with mostly sunny skies! Ridging will build in behind the trough of low pressure, creating our nice weather. The only exception Sunday is a stray lake effect shower possible in Huron County. Past that, all will stay dry, with even the Huron County chance still being quite low, but non-zero. The main story Sunday are highs back into the lower 60s in response to more sunshine, along with a west northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Nice Weather to Start the Week, Rain Chances then Returning Later
With ridging building in, this will also allow sunshine to continue into Monday and Tuesday. The wind will begin to back towards the southwest, also helping temperatures climb again. Previously, 70s were looking like a stretch this week, but with more data coming in and the confidence in a lot of sunshine, 70 is not looking out of the question for some.
There is also confidence in a low pressure system moving through around the mid-to-late week timeframe as another trough in the jet stream dives southward. This is where the rain chances return. At the moment, Thursday looks to have the greatest shot at rain with some lingering activity Friday. The question right now is on the timing of that rain for Wednesday, whether or not it will be here yet. On the plus-side, even if the rain arrives on Wednesday, it looks like it will not be until late in the day around sunset. This would mean most of the day will be dry and mild, but clouds will increase during the daytime. Stay tuned throughout the upcoming days on this!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
