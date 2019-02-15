Good Friday evening! You finally made it to the end of the week and our weather has finally decided to relax for a few days. Just in time for the weekend!
More sunshine and dry conditions are on the way for the weekend.
We break down your forecast below.
Overnight
Clouds will decrease over the remainder of the night as high pressure approaches from the west. That clearing will allow temperatures to dip into the low and middle teens for most of the region, with lighter winds pushing wind chills into the single-digits.
Weekend
A well-earned break. Partly to mostly sunny skies will kick the weekend off on Saturday, but the added sun won't do a whole lot to warm us up. Highs will hold in the mid 20s, but with little wind for a change, it should be a very nice day.
Clouds return Saturday night and carry on into Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the second half of the weekend with highs again hovering in the mid 20s.
