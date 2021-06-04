We cranked up the heat on Friday, but even that was only a preview of what's coming for the weekend!
Weather Alert
FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect from 8:00 AM Saturday until 8:00 PM Sunday for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, CLARE, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
Tonight
With a ridge of high pressure continuing to expand across the United States, we'll look for mostly clear skies overnight. Don't expect too much in the way of cooling though, as a persistent WSW wind at 10-15 mph will keep our temperatures from dropping off too much. Most of us will see lows only dip to the upper 60s.
Weekend Ahead
Just like last weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be fairly similar, just slightly different in temperature. With these warmer temperatures overall, remember to stay hydrated and to find some cool-down time between outdoor activities. Also don't forget about children and our furry friends in the car this weekend.
Skies will be mostly sunny to completely sunny both days, with a west southwest to southwesterly wind, running around 10-20 miles per hour both days. Gusts will be a bit stronger on Saturday, perhaps up to 30 miles per hour, with Sunday remaining closer to 20-25 miles per hour.
High temperatures on Saturday will generally fall between the middle 80s to near 90, while Sunday will see low to middle 90s in our warmest locations.
Throughout the weekend, lakeshore counties could be a bit cooler, but with a stronger offshore wind, we may not see lake breezes that are quite as strong.
