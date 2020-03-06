Winter made a brief return with colder conditions on Friday, but it will make a quick exit this weekend!
Overnight
Skies will continue to clear (if they haven't already) overnight as a sprawling dome of high pressure settles in from the central United States. Winds will also drop off, leaving us with cold conditions into Saturday morning.
Low temperatures will settle into the low 20s and upper teens, with light and variable winds.
Weekend Forecast
Clouds will be minimal on Saturday. The day is looking gorgeous with temperatures climbing into the middle 40s.
Sunday will feature a little more cloud cover, but you will still need the sunglasses.
Temperatures on Sunday will be even warmer reaching the middle and upper 50s.
It will be breezy Sunday, with a sustained southerly wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Have a great weekend!
Stay warm, everyone!
