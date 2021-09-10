Sun, clouds, and pleasant temperatures helped bring the work week to a beautiful close on Friday. Can we keep it this perfect for the weekend?
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will continue this evening and into the overnight period, as high pressure maintains control over our weather. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, keeping our temperatures slightly milder than a past few nights. Most of us will wake up to temperatures in the mid 50s.
Weekend Outlook
The frontal boundary approaching Mid-Michigan will just clip us on Saturday, but again with it's associated low pressure staying just north of the Great Lakes. This should keep most of the rain off to our north, but here in Mid-Michigan a stray shower is possible mainly north. One thing to note for Saturday are the breezy conditions, a southwest wind gusting up to 25 and 30 mph at times. With the wind, adequate heat and some moisture making their way into Mid-Michigan Saturday, there is a possibility a rogue shower could be strong to severe. This risk is focused on the west side of the state, but is still worth mentioning. Stay tuned on that!
For Sunday, there is a slightly better chance for showers as a cold frontal boundary settles in around the Great Lakes. The shower chance for Sunday is still dependent upon how Saturday evolves, but as of right now we're still seeing signals for some activity Sunday afternoon and evening. Have an awesome weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
