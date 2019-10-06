Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend.
The good news is the majority of next week is looking to stay dry after all of the rain received this past week.
No major temperatures swings are expected for this week either. Could be a different story by the weekend.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
We stay dry into the evening and overnight hours with clear to partly cloudy skies. Looking good for any outdoor activities! Be sure to dress accordingly.
Lows will be down into the upper 40s for most.
Winds will subside into the night; out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.
Monday
Another dry start to start off a new week. Some sunshine will greet you for the morning with a few clouds mixing in.
Temperatures for most starting in the 40s and 50s.
We can't rule out an isolated shower especially north of the Bay swinging through into the afternoon hours. Most across the region are expected to stay dry for the entire day.
Good mix of sun with some clouds from time to time will carry for the majority of the day.
Temperatures will be around the low to mid 60s; average for early October.
Winds will be a bit breezy once again; out of the west around 5-15 mph gusting near 20 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
