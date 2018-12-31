Good Monday evening and Happy New Year's Eve! We hope you've had a great holiday season so far and we send our best for a great start to 2019.
Unfortunately, our weather tonight is less than ideal as you make your way out and about for any evening festivities, but thankfully we get rid of this system as soon as tomorrow.
While it's here, be sure to take it easy out on the roads tonight, especially the farther north and west you go.
This Evening & Overnight
As we hit the evening hours, we've got quite the mixed bag of precipitation across the area, with rain, snow, freezing rain, and even some sleet at times.
With this mess in mind, Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for parts of the TV5 viewing area through 7 AM tomorrow. Alcona County is under a Winter Storm Warning.
Conditions will vary quite a bit across the region tonight, with mostly rain through the evening hours around the Tri-Cities and southward, with more of a wintry mix in our northern zones.
That wintry mix includes the possibility of freezing rain this evening before the changeover to snow occurs. Ice accumulations of 1/10th of an inch will be possible, locally higher amounts will be possible in Clare County.
As the night goes on and temperatures fall, we'll begin to see a northwest to southeast transition to all snow. In the advisory and warning areas, the heaviest time frame for snow is from about 6 PM to midnight.
Snowfall amounts between 1-4" look reasonable for areas in the advisory zone, with locally higher amounts between 3-6" possible in our northern most areas. A more specific map for snowfall can be found below.
Eventually snow will taper off after midnight, with only isolated lingering snow expected into early Tuesday morning.
With temperatures gradually falling toward the 20s and wet roads overnight, it's reasonable to expect a few slick areas tomorrow morning if traveling early on New Year's Day.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.