Winter showed us it still has a little in the tank on Tuesday morning, but some milder temperatures are going to try to fight back for St. Patrick's Day!
Tonight
Stubborn clouds will continue to thin out gradually overnight, leaving many of us with partly cloudy skies by daybreak. Locations north of Saginaw Bay that picked up slightly more snow accumulation on Tuesday morning may see some patchy fog develop as well, so remain alert as you prepare to hit the road in the morning!
Temperatures overnight will slowly dip toward the upper 20s, with a few locations to the north falling into the mid 20s.
St. Patrick's Day (Wednesday)
A better morning commute should be in store compared to Tuesday morning. Temperatures starting in the 20s near 30 out the door.
Dry weather should stick around for majority of your Wednesday! Overall, partly cloudy skies with the return of some sunshine looks more likely.
After a few days with temperatures back in the 30s, we should have a chance to warm up into the middle 40s to low 50s inland! Again, locations near the lakeshore can expect to stay slightly cooler due to a lake breeze.
The latest trend have been trying to being in a few showers going into the evening. While most look to stay dry throughout the day, chances for precipitation will begin to increase going into Wednesday night and throughout Thursday. Stay tuned for updates!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
