Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a great weekend ahead.
Wind Advisories are in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Get the details on your specific area here.
Good news is some much warmer weather is in the extended forecast!
We explain below.
Today & Tonight
Winds will be the bigger story for the remainder of the day. Sustained winds around 20-30 mph with occasionally higher gusts near 40 mph will last into tonight. Some down tree limbs as well as isolated power outages won't be out of the question going throughout the rest of today.
Temperatures fall slowly throughout the 30s from a cold front that moved throughout the region earlier Sunday morning. We've already achieved our high around 40 earlier this morning.
Any isolated snow shower activity wraps up into this evening as skies tonight will begin to decrease in cloud cover throughout the night into Monday morning. Lows will down into the 20s while still staying breezy with winds out of the west around 15-25 mph.
Monday
A much more quiet start to the week will be welcomed. Partly cloudy skies with staying dry will be the theme throughout the entire day on Monday.
High temperatures look to reach back into the mid 30s. Winds will continue to stay breezy but not as breezy as Sunday; out of the west northwest around 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
