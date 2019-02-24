Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend. We hope you enjoyed the past few days with the sunshine because it will be in short supply going forward.
Rain, freezing rain, thunder gave way to windy and snowy conditions to end out the weekend.
We have Blizzard Warnings, and High Wind Warnings in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Check on the details for your location here.
<< Check out the latest wind alerts here. >>
<< Check out the latest winter alerts here. >>
We explain below!
Tonight
Sustained winds from 25-35 mph will continue into tonight. Wind gusts will also continue to exceed 50 mph at times, and possibly even top 60 mph. Those winds will remain in place throughout the night, and into Monday.
Down limbs, trees, and power lines will likely result from the strong winds. Widespread power outages will be likely as well. Be prepared with having items such as food, batteries, and gas for the generator ready just in case. If you plan on using a generator, make sure to keep it at least 25 feet from windows to prevent carbon monoxide from seeping into your home.
Accumulations will be very light overall, with an 1" or less expected for just about all areas south of M-46 and east of I-75. Areas north of the Bay, into parts of Clare, Gladwin, Ogemaw, and Roscommon Counties will pick up closer to 1"-3" of snow. Locally higher depending on the placement of lake effect bands. The accumulations will not be the issue, but rather the blowing snow produced by the strong winds. Visibility will frequently dip to near zero, resulting in temporary white-out conditions into Sunday night.
To have a blizzard, you need visibility less than 1/4 mile with winds sustained at 35 mph or greater for at least 3 hours. We look to meet this criteria.
<< Click here for our snowfall map.>>
Lingering snow showers will begin to taper off going into the overnight hours. Lows looks to drop down into the teens. Wind chills will be feeling closer to 0 with winds staying breezy overnight around 25-35 mph.
Flash freezing on the roads for tomorrow morning may pose a threat for some slick spots into the morning commute. Probably best to plan for some extra drive time Monday morning.
Monday
The good news is we look to stay off the week on a dry note. Snow showers from Sunday look to end by the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be on tap throughout the entire day.
Temperatures will be the bigger story along with the winds staying breezy. High temperatures only look to break into the low 20s. Wind chills will be feeling more like the single digits with winds continuing to blow from the west northwest around 10-20 mph.
"Bomb" Cyclone
Finally, a little trivia note for you. you've likely been seeing the terms "bomb" cyclone or "bombogenesis" floating around in regard from this weekends storm. It is an actual meteorological term, but we won't know for sure if we're dealing with one until it is well underway.
For a cyclone to be classified as a "bomb", it must undergo rapid and extreme intensification. The central pressure of the storm must drop 24 millibars or more, in 24 hours or less.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
