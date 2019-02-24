Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend. We hope you enjoyed the past few days with the sunshine because it will be in short supply going forward.
Rain, freezing rain, thunder will give way to windy and snowy conditions to end out the weekend.
We have Blizzard Warnings, and High Wind Warnings in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Check on the details for your location here.
<< Check out the latest wind alerts here. >>
<< Check out the latest winter alerts here. >>
We explain below!
Today & Tonight
Today will be the worst of the two days this weekend. Scattered rain will eventually change over to snow showers throughout the day with sustained winds increasing to 30-40 mph. Wind gusts will frequently exceed 50 mph, and possibly even top 60 mph at times. Those winds will remain in place throughout the day, shifting into the west during the afternoon.
Down limbs, trees, and power lines will likely result from the strong winds. Widespread power outages will be likely as well. Be prepared with having items such as food, batteries, and gas for the generator ready just in case. If you plan on using a generator, make sure to keep it at least 25 feet from windows to prevent carbon monoxide from seeping into your home.
Temperatures will start the day in the upper 30s and low 40s. Those will be thrown quickly into reverse during the afternoon. The rapid decline into the 30s and 20s will result in a quick change from morning rain back to scattered snow, which will carry through Sunday evening.
Accumulations will be very light overall, with less than 1" expected for just about all areas south of M-46 and east of I-75. Areas north of the Bay, into parts of Clare, Gladwin, Ogemaw, and Roscommon Counties will pick up closer to 1"-3" of snow. Locally higher depending on the placement of lake effect bands. The accumulations will not be the issue, but rather the blowing snow produced by the strong winds. Visibility will frequently dip to near zero, resulting in temporary white-out conditions into Sunday night.
To have a blizzard, you need visibility less than 1/4 mile with winds sustained at 35 mph or greater for at least 3 hours. We look to meet this criteria.
<< Click here for our snowfall map.>>
Lingering snow showers will begin to taper off going into the overnight hours. Lows looks to drop down into the teens. Wind chills will be feeling closer to 0 with winds staying breezy overnight around 20-30 mph.
Monday
The good news is we look to stay off the week on a dry note. Snow showers from Sunday look to end by the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be on tap throughout the entire day.
Temperatures will be the bigger story along with the winds staying breezy. High temperatures only look to break into the low 20s. Wind chills will be feeling more like the single digits with winds continuing to blow from the west northwest around 10-20 mph.
"Bomb" Cyclone
Finally, a little trivia note for you. you've likely been seeing the terms "bomb" cyclone or "bombogenesis" floating around in regard to this weekends storm. It is an actual meteorological term, but we won't know for sure if we're dealing with one until it is well underway.
For a cyclone to be classified as a "bomb", it must undergo rapid and extreme intensification. The central pressure of the storm must drop 24 millibars or more, in 24 hours or less.
This weekend's storm stands a chance of meeting these criteria, making it that much more formidable. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
