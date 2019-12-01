Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the holiday weekend.
As we get ready to roll into December, our weather is set to take a wintry turn.
Weather Alerts
Several counties are under winter weather alerts, and lakeshore flood advisories.
Stay updated on any alerts for your area at our Weather Alerts page!
Tonight
The scattered rain and snow showers will develop into a wave of widespread, steadier mixed precipitation by the evening hours accompanied by freezing rain that will continue throughout much of Saturday night. Locations north and west of the Tri-Cities will lean more toward snow, but freezing rain will still be prevalent enough to produce ice accumulation of 0.1" to as much as 0.2" for the rest of Mid-Michigan by daybreak Sunday.
There is the possibility for a select few locations to exceed 0.25" of ice. Here's the latest forecast.
Sunday
Occasional rain and snow along with sleet and freezing rain will continue along with windy conditions throughout today as the central low pressure system tracks into the Ohio Valley.
With more of our temperatures climbing into the upper 30s, the threat of icy conditions will diminish into the afternoon.
However, some mixing will still be possible all depending on temperatures. Many locations have already received ice accumulations. Here's a look at the ice forecast.
An Ice Storm Warning in effect for the Tri-Cities until noon will be more likely to receive higher ice accumulations along with sleet and snow.
We may look to tap into some drier air from the system into the afternoon. This will pose to create a lull in the action from some of this precipitation.
However, mixed precipitation will still create treacherous road conditions through Sunday evening especially north of the Bay.
We look at snow to mainly take over from the Thumb, Tri-Cities, and north. Some heavier bands of snow are now looking more likely into the afternoon and evening.
Snow accumulations will heaviest north and west of the Bay by the time things wind down Sunday evening.
Some mixing with 5" to upwards of 9" of snow expected along and especially north of the M-55 corridor.
Some mixing will scale totals back to 3"-6" around Mt. Pleasant, Gladwin, and Standish, to the Tri-Cities, Alma, and northern Thumb. Some heavier bands in these areas will definitely prove some areas locally 6"+.
2"inches or less expected south of Birch Run.
It should be noted that these amounts may vary depending on the degree of mixing and temperature at a given time. Here's a look at each type of wintry precipitation and what is needed.
Stay tuned to the forecast all weekend long as we track this winter storm.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
