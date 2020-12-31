Good Thursday evening/night and Happy New Year's Eve! We hope you've had a great week up to this point and we hope it's a good finish to a challenging 2020.
After a dry and quiet official end to 2020, things will become potentially messy once again going into our Friday afternoon, evening, and early Saturday morning.
We do carry small chances for snow into the extended forecast too.
Here's the latest!
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for several Mid-Michigan counties from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
Get the latest information on your area here.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies stick around this later evening into the overnight, but at least we stay dry to ring in 2021!
Temperatures tonight will stay cold in the teens and low 20s.
Winds will remain in check out of the south, dropping to around 5-10 miles per hour, which should keep wind chills fairly minor.
Enjoy your New Years Eve!
New Year's Day
Out the door for Friday morning should still be in good shape. A few peeks of sun won't be out of the question early on. That will quickly fade away ahead of increasing clouds into the afternoon.
We'll likely remain dry for a good chunk of the day, but as we approach late afternoon, our next system will be approaching from the south bringing our next chance for a wintry mix, that could include snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
Once that system arrives, it will stick around through the evening and early overnight before pulling away from us early Saturday morning.
Before we get into the finer details on snow and ice amounts, it's important to know that this is a very temperature sensitive event. A change of a few degrees could mean the difference between snow and freezing rain in your area. While precipitation types may vary a bit, we look to stay within the realm of frozen precipitation for this system.
Here's a nice visual going over the different types of winter precipitation.
Current projections favor the best chance for freezing rain accumulations to be along and near I-69 and southward. Around I-69, it's possible we could see around 0.10" of ice accumulation; on the higher end near 0.20" when all is said and done. Not a crippling ice storm, but certainly enough to make things slick. Some isolated power outages from ice accumulations can't be ruled out.
North of I-69, colder temperatures will likely lead to a bit more snow along with some sleet mixing in. Our latest snowfall indications pointing to around 1-3" of snow near the Tri-Cities and Thumb where advisories are in play. A few locations reaching 4" won't be out of the question.
North of the bay where we don't have any advisories in play look to receive less snow accumulations. Around 1" or less north of M-55. Could sneak in a few areas reaching 2"into southern Clare, Gladwin, or Arenac counties.
Regardless of what falls at your house on New Year's Day, plan for the possibility of slick travel. The bulk of this precipitation will exit the region by late Saturday morning.
We'll keep you updated as we refine your forecast!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
