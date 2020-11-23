Following a quiet start to Thanksgiving week, we face a wintry mess Tuesday into Wednesday.
Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for CLARE and ISABELLA Counties from 12:00 PM Tuesday until 4:00 AM Wednesday.
Tonight
Skies will remain clear for most of the night before some high clouds creep back in around daybreak. Lows will take a dive thanks to a reinforcing shot of cold air, falling to the low and mid 20s in most locations.
Tuesday & Wednesday System
Tuesday will start dry, with more cloud cover working in from the south and west. Our next system will be quickly moving into the region during the afternoon and evening. Going into the afternoon, we do expect snow to be the primary form of precipitation.
But as the system continues lifting to the northeast, warmer air will gradually build into the region from the south, so we'll see a transition to a mix and eventually rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Highs for Tuesday will be cold enough to mainly support snow in the beginning; only reaching the 30s.
With that window for snow on Tuesday afternoon and early evening, it's possible some areas pick up some minor accumulations.
This will look to be a flip-flop pattern from the system we received back on Sunday. The best chances for this would be areas north and west of the Tri-Cities, where it's possible 1-3" could fall. Areas within, south, and east of the Tri-Cities should only expect accumulations near 1" or less.
This will be more of a wet, heavy snow. Again, better accumulations will be on grassy surfaces due to current ground temperatures. Still some slick spots on untreated roads will be on the table.
Even with the accumulations expected, don't expect any snow to stick around long. Temperatures will slowly begin to warm into late Tuesday and Wednesday as we change our precipitation type to all rain.
Going into Wednesday, rain showers will be around through most of the day. Temperatures should jump back into the 40s, so much of the snow we see will melt and won't be sticking around long.
Rainfall amounts overall should range from .25" to .75" are expected when all is said and done from this system.
Like always, stay tuned for any updates to the forecast!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
