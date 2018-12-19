Fall's final day saw a pretty Fall-like slate of weather. Morning rain left behind thick clouds as we enjoyed another mild day in the 40s. Winter rolls in tomorrow, and it seems our weather is going to catch up to that fact.
Tonight
Areas of fog and mist will be the biggest issues we face during the evening hours, but things will really start to head downhill around and after midnight. A strengthening storm system over the Gulf Coast will begin to lift northward along the Appalachian Mountains, spreading a wide swath of rain ahead of it. That shield of rain will begin to back in across the region from the southeast, leading to an increasingly steady and heavy rain regionwide into Friday morning. Overnight temperatures will slide to the middle and upper 30s.
Friday
Rain will continue during the morning commute on Friday, gradually mixing with snow and sleet through midday. Pack your patience and give yourself a little extra time to get to your destination. Mixed precipitation will slowly transition over to scattered snow showers over the course of Friday afternoon, continuing into the evening commute as well. Accumulation of less than 1/2" is expected, but that will still be more than enough to make messy roads an issue well into the evening.
Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s for most of the day, accompanied by an increasing NNW wind at 10-15 mph. Winter officially begins at 5:23 PM.
Snow showers will diminish over the course of Friday evening, leaving us with continued cloudy and breezy conditions overnight. Lows will take a colder turn, returning to the middle and upper 20s.
