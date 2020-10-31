Get ready for a bumpy and wintry ride on Sunday!
LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING in effect from 7:00 AM Sunday until 4:00 AM Monday for HURON and TUSCOLA Counties.
WIND ADVISORY in effect from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM Sunday for the following counties: CLARE, GRATIOT, ISABELLA.
Overnight
Clouds will continue to file back into our skies overnight in advance of a fast-approaching cold front. The front will trigger a round of rain which will pick up in earnest after 1:00 AM, and will continue through daybreak. Most of the rain will be on the lighter side, but a few pockets of heavier rain will be possible here and there.
Temperatures will spend most of the night in the middle to upper 40s, before dropping sharply to around 40 degrees around sunrise. Southerly winds will increase ahead of the cold front to 15-25 mph overnight, with gusts approaching 30 mph at times. Those winds will continue to increase on Sunday, with a change in direction setting the stage for some wintry weather.
Sunday
Where Halloween proved to be a beautiful day, the real scary weather will hit us on Sunday. Rain will come to an end by 8:00 AM, departing east of the region along with the cold front. This will trigger a northwesterly shift in the winds, with a new rush of cold air coming along for the ride. Temperatures will begin the morning around 40 degrees, and then drop back into the middle and upper 30s for most of the day. Northwesterly winds will be cranking at 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph throughout most of the day. Scattered power outages are likely, along with the potential for downed tree limbs and power lines.
The strong winds will also whip up the season's first widespread outbreak of lake effect snow showers. Areas northwest of the Tri-Cities will see some flakes fly as early as 9:00 AM, with more snow showers developing and tracking farther south during the afternoon and evening. Whether you're in the greater Flint area, the Tri-Cities, the Thumb, Mt. Pleasant or along M-55, be prepared for some slick roads conditions from the snow, complicated by the windy conditions and fallen leaves.
Now the main question: what kind of accumulation are we looking at? For most of us, little to no measurable snow accumulation is expected on Sunday. It may amount to a light coating on grassy and elevated surfaces, but nothing worse than that in most areas. Folks around Houghton Lake and across Huron County on the other hand, will likely wind up in some of the heavier lake effect bands, and may pick up between 0.5" and 1.0" of snow before it comes to an end on Sunday evening.
In addition to all of that shoreline areas of Tuscola and Huron Counties are likely to experience significant flooding due to the strong northwesterly winds. Take measures to protect your home if you live near the lakeshore, and remain alert for flooded roadways. Never attempt to drive across a flooded road!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
