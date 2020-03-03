Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
As far as Monday's go, that one wasn't bad at all. We had a good amount of sunshine and temperatures well into the 40s for the afternoon. While today will keep the above-average temperature trend going, we'll see clouds return to the area along with our next chance for wet weather.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, expect the morning commute to be just fine. We're off to a dry start with temperatures running in the 20s and low 30s. Winds are pretty light, so we're working with a minimal wind chill this morning.
There may be a little patchy fog here and there as you make your way to your destination, but we don't expect anything major.
Dry weather should hold through the first part of the day with a west southwesterly wind gradually picking up to around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to near 20 miles per hour.
Despite the clouds, we should still manage to warm up into the lower and middle 40s for most locations this afternoon. The exception could be the far north where some 30s are possible. Wind chills will reside mostly in the 30s.
Eventually, some rain showers will become possible this afternoon and evening, with a few snow showers also possible where temperatures cool down sufficiently (best chances north). Accumulations, if any at all, should be pretty minor.
Any showers that do develop should taper off after midnight if not before and we'll dry out into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will settle in the upper 20s to low 30s, with a breezy westerly wind keeping temperatures feeling more like the teens to middle 20s.
