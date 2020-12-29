Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you had a great start to the week. The countdown to the end of 2020 is on!
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all of Mid-Michigan until Wednesday afternoon.
Tonight
Clouds will gradually increase going into this evening, but we should remain dry until the later evening hours. If you have any travel plans for this evening, roads should still be in good shape for your commute.
Once we get closer to 11 PM - midnight, those along US-127 will likely see snow gradually move into the region and that snow only becomes more widespread into Wednesday morning.
With lows below freezing in the 20s, slick roads will definitely be likely for Wednesday morning's commute. Plan for a slow-go.
Wednesday
The heaviest and most consistent snow is expected to occur during the morning commute tomorrow, so plan for extra travel time. The character of the snow will be a bit wetter, which will likely make roads a bit greasy/slick.
With temperatures staying just below freezing for when the majority of the snow is expected to fall, snow covered roads will be a safe bet.
While this snow is expected to be more of a wet snow vs. a light fluffy snow, stronger winds will aid in helping to blow snow around and reduced visibility throughout the morning.
The farther north and west you go, the longer snow will stick around. Snowfall amounts will be higher in these areas with that longer duration. Some sleet or brief freezing rain/rain looks to mix in around the Tri-Cities and points south by the afternoon hours before wrapping up by the later evening hours.
1-3" looks like a reasonable range around I-69 up into the Thumb, with 2-4" expected around the Tri-Cities, and Alma, and 3-6" (locally higher) around Mt. Pleasant and north of the Tri-Cities. A more specific map can be found below.
Stay warm, everyone!
