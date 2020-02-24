Hello Mid-Michigan!
We hope you enjoyed all the sunshine from the weekend, because we are tracking snow once again this week.
We break down the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
We have multiple Mid-Michigan counties under a Winter Storm Watch starting as early as Tuesday afternoon. Get the latest on your location here.
We have Lakeshore Flood Advisories in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties from Tuesday 7:00 AM until Thursday 10:00 AM.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will carry into this evening and tonight. Most look to stay dry into Tuesday.
We do have a chance for a few pockets of rain or snow anywhere south of the Bay. That snow will be possible through the morning Tuesday.
Accumulations if any will be minor, around 1" or less. Extra travel time may be needed Tuesday morning in these locations.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the lower 30s.
Mid-Week
Mostly cloudy skies will carry throughout the morning and afternoon hours.
The chance for some snow showers /mixing will still hold mainly south of the Tri-Cities for the first half of the day.
Temperatures will start off in the low 30s for the morning.
The weakening area of Low pressure will be met by another area of Low pressure from the west. The energy from these two systems will merge into one going into Tuesday evening.
This will be the storm to bring the accumulating snow Tuesday evening into Thursday morning. The majority of the snow will fall Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Snow will continue to overtake the region from the south to north Tuesday overnight and throughout the entire day on Wednesday.
Areas of moderate to heavy snow will be possible at times. Better chances for this activity will stay south of the Tri-Cities closer to the I-69 corridor.
The storm system will begin to depart to the northeast into Thursday morning. This will leave us with the chance for some scattered snow showers along with some lake effect snow showers into Thursday afternoon.
***Snowfall Outlook***
This is going to be a longer duration event.
With that said all the snow will not fall at once. We are thinking a general 4" to 8" anywhere from the Tri-Cities towards I-69. Some locally higher amounts especially near I-69 won't be out of the question if some heavier bands set up over the same locations for a extended period of time.
North of the Bay, totals really start to drop off. Around 1"-4" will be expected mainly north of US 10.
It will also be breezy with northeast winds around 10-20 mph. Lakeshore flood advisories are in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties from Tuesday morning until Thursday morning.
Overall, expect some hazardous travel conditions.
We are still fine-tuning this forecast so stay with us for updates and any changes.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
