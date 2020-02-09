Good Sunday morning! We hope you had a great start to the weekend and send our best for a wonderful second half.
After a quiet start to the weekend, snow returns to the forecast today and it will be a snow that makes its presence known this afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area, starting as early as 12 PM today with expiration times as late as 1 AM.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
There have been a few light snow showers and flurries passing through here and there early this morning, but generally we expect a drier start to the day. If you're flexible in your plans, for instance if Sunday is grocery day, you may want to get that done earlier in the day. Drives to church services this morning should be okay.
Temperatures are running in the lower to upper 20s this morning with a southwesterly wind flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour. That wind has allowed wind chills to drop into the teens at times.
High temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s are expected this afternoon with wind chills likely stuck in the 20s most of the afternoon and evening.
Snow should begin picking up gradually this afternoon from west to east and arrive along US-127 around 1-3 PM. That snow will spread eastward and stick around for the rest of the day before tapering off into the early hours of Monday.
That snow will have a chance to become heavy at times, with rates possibly exceeding 1" per hour at times. It looks like the best time for those rates would be between about 5-8 PM.
Snowfall accumulations between 2-4" (locally 5") will be possible around the Tri-Cities and Thumb off to the south and east, while areas to the north of the Tri-Cities could pick up slightly higher amounts between about 3-6" of snowfall.
Of course, this is a typical snowfall for February. But travel will be slow at times so be sure to allow plenty of time to reach your destinations during the second half of the day. Visibility with greater snowfall rates won't be great either, so take it easy.
Once snow comes to an end, we'll see mostly cloudy skies linger into Monday morning with a chance for skies to break up a bit toward daybreak. Overnight lows will settle into the lower to upper 20s.
